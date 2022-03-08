🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man was arrested for his alleged role in a shooting where city police estimated more than 80 rounds were fired, including rounds that struck occupied residences, near the Sherman Hills apartment complex last month.

Isaiah D. Dauphine, 19, of South Gates Avenue, was with three other men shooting at another group of men in the area of Parkview Circle and North Empire Court on Feb. 23, according to court records.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the gunfire.

Police collected a total of 84 spent shell casings from the front of 290 Parkview Circle and 304 N. Empire Ct., where the two groups fired at each other, court records say.

Spent rounds struck two occupied houses across the street on North Empire Street. One round passed through a wall and nearly struck two people in a living room.

Two vehicles, a Cadillac Escalade and a Hyundai Sante Fe, sustained significant damage from bullets.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police said a surveillance camera recorded four men in a Honda Accord, which was reported stolen Feb. 18, arrived in the area of 304 N. Empire Ct., where they appear to be looking for someone at 308 N. Empire Ct.

The four men then get back into the Honda and drove to buildings 324, 328 and 332 where the driver struck a dumpster. The driver then drove to 290 Parkview Circle where he stopped.

All four men exited the Honda and engaged in a “gun battle” with two other men who were in the area of 304 N. Empire Ct, the same residence the four men had earlier searched, the complaint says.

Police identified Dauphine and three other men in the Honda from surveillance footage.

When Dauphine was questioned, he was confronted with the footage.

Dauphine admitted to firing a semi-automatic handgun at two other men, one known by his street name, “Flock,” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Dauphine was at the apartment complex to collect $400 that Flock owed him.

Dauphine told detectives, the complaint says, he spoke with Flock earlier in the day and Flock agreed to pay him the money.

Police seized the Honda when it was found in Kingston.

Dauphine claimed he purchased the gun for $600 but no longer had the firearm. He also claimed he did not know the caliber of the gun he fired, the complaint says.

Dauphine was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of illegal possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property and reckless endangerment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack $125,000 bail.