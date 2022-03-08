🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — State and borough police are investigating the death of a man found inside a burning house Tuesday morning.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office said Bradley Fisher, 28, was located inside the house at 169 Green St. by firefighters. An autopsy will be done Wednesday and the cause and manner of Fisher’s death are pending the investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police criminal investigation unit and fire marshal and the Edwardsville police.

Firefighters responded to the call of residential structure fire at 5:42 a.m. and within minutes a second alarm was sounded, said Edwardsville Fire Chief Bill Court.

Fisher was found on the second floor of the house and taken outside where an attempt to revive him was unsuccessful, Court said.

The Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and Fisher was pronounced dead at 7:05 a.m., the Coroner’s Office said in a press release.

Court added firefighters had to deal with dangerous conditions caused by the fire inside the three-story house. “It had to be,” Court said when asked whether the fire was burning for some time before firefighters arrived.

No one else was in the house, Court said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.