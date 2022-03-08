🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police are at the scene of a reported shooting near Madison and North streets this afternoon.

Multiple shell casings have been found and marked in the roadway; neighbors are reporting that an individual was shot, though there is no official confirmation yet.

North Main Street has been blocked off to traffic at the intersection of North Main and North Street in Wilkes-Barre. Police also have caution tape up on Madison Street, a block away from North Main.

Check back for updates and see Wednesday’s edition for more on this story.