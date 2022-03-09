🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Ask Cameron English why the chicken crossed the road and he’ll tell you he carried the young hen back to his exotic animals store after buying it from youths with fowl play on their minds.

Just after 5 p.m. Sunday after CDE Exotics at 95 S. Main St. closed one of the kids held up the chicken and pounded on the glass doors of the shop and non-profit — where English keeps alligators and other reptiles he’s rescued — with an offer one of the store’s employees refused.

On Tuesday, English said he would have done the same, while holding what he guessed was a Rhode Island Red.

“They said, ‘Will you pay money for this chicken so we can watch you feed it to the alligators?’ And he said, ‘No,’” English said of the employee.

The youths next asked if the worker knew of anyone who would buy the chicken. He again told them no before they left.

“And I found out when I came back and I said, ‘Let’s go get this bird,’” English said.

English, who wasn’t in the store at the time the kids came, knew where to find them — and, hopefully, the live chicken. Based on the description of the clothes they wore, he headed to a youth program house nearby on South Franklin Street.

“I went over there and they wanted to start a fight with me. Like, they thought I was there to fight,” English said. “I said, ‘I’m not here to fight. I just want the bird.’”

After offering them $7 for the chicken — the price English said he pays at auctions — they refused and said they were going to eat it, he said. He offered $10 and eventually paid $15 to take what they said was a stolen chicken off their hands. He said he left a message with Wilkes-Barre police just to report what happened.

When a reporter went to the house, one of the teens who came out said the chicken wasn’t stolen but brought here from Connecticut. The reporter was asked to leave the property by an older male.

The hen has been kept at store with the aim of getting it back to where it belongs. English said his mother posted about the chicken on the Wilkes-Barre Crime Watch Facebook page in an attempt to find the owner.

“Because if it’s a child’s chicken or something, we want to give it back to them,” English said. “This is a nice bird. It’s not afraid of people. Somebody took some time to raise it. If somebody stole my bird I’d want it back.”

English can be reached at the store at 570 436-2842.

If the bird is not claimed in 30 days, English, 33, plans to keep it and give it a home at his Fairview Township property.

“I’m not killing it. I’m keeping it alive. Anything that comes in here live stays alive, that’s my policy,” English stated.

Among his menagerie of rodents, birds, skunks, turtles, tortoises and lizards are 10 alligators. The largest gators, two males measure 8 feet and 6½ feet in length.

“They would (kill it) if I offered it to them, but they would just shred it into pieces and wouldn’t probably ingest any,” English said. “That’s against my policy. I would never do that. That’s inhumane, put it that way.”

No live animals are fed to the alligators or any of the other creatures in cages, cases or tanks. English said he buys food and also receives meat from hunters. He makes money from breeding his animals and selling the offspring, he said, adding that pays for the non-profit CDE Rescue.

“I don’t turn anything down,” English said of what’s brought through the door or rescued.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.