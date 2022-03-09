🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Starting Tuesday, Gerrity’s Supermarket and Gerrity’s Ace Hardware began collecting monetary donations for the victims of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Donations can be made at the checkout of any location and online at gerritys.com, and 100% of the money raised will be donated to St. Vladimir’s Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, who will facilitate the distribution of the funds.

In addition, the Fasula Family, owners of Gerrity’s, have pledged to match the total amount collected up to $20,000.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine,” said Joyce “Mom” Fasula, Co-owner of Gerrity’s. “Our family and staff feel compelled to provide aid and comfort to the families who are suffering through this unimaginable ordeal. We are proud to be able to use our thirteen locations to lend much needed assistance to such a worthy cause.”