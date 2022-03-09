🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2022 EPIC (Extraordinary People Inspiring Community) Awards.

The EPIC Awards look to “honor individuals who have made significant and meaningful positive impacts on our community,” according to a release.

Categories include:

• Athena Award

• Innovator of the Year Award

• Volunteer of the Year Award

• Community Celebrations

• DEI (Diversity, Equality and Inclusion) Champion of the Year

If you’d like to nominate someone for any of these awards, you can visit the Chamber of Commerce website at wyomingvalleychamber.org, then navigate to “Programs & Events.”

From that dropdown menu, select “Chamber Event Calendar.” From there, scroll down until you see May 24, the date of the ceremony, and click on EPIC Awards. You will be redirected to the event page, where you can click on each award and enter your nominee(s). The Chamber of Commerce asks for all nominations to be completed by March 16.