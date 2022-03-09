🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, March 16. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony & St. George Maronite Church, corner of Park Avenue and Dana Street in Wilkes-Barre. There is plenty of parking in rear of church. The entrance is on Dana Street and is handicap accessible.

This month’s speakers will be Rick Miller, Executive Director of the Osterhout Free Library and Rebecca Schmitt, Librarian at the South Branch on Airy Street in Rolling Mill Hill. They will be discussing all the numerous services offered at the library, the book sale held every June, have applications to get a library card as well as discuss the upcoming 100th Anniversary of the South Branch, opened in 1924.

The meeting is open to the public.