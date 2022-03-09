Sanguedolce and Coffay: Incidents part of an ongoing feud

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce (left) and Wilkes-Barre City police chief Joseph Coffay speak to reporters at the Luzerne County Courthouse on Wednesday in the wake of Tuesday afternoon’s shooting on North Main Street that left one man wounded.

WILKES-BARRE — A series of shooting incidents across the city, including one along North Main Street on Tuesday that left one man wounded, were not random acts, according to Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Wilkes-Barre City Police Chief Joseph Coffay.

Speaking with reporters inside the Luzerne County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon, Sanguedolce and Coffay stressed that Tuesday’s shooting, along with a shooting incident at the Sherman Hills apartment complex two weeks ago, were the result of an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.

“As you all know, yesterday [Tuesday] afternoon shots were fired in broad daylight in Wilkes-Barre, not far from where we stand right now,” Sanguedolce said. “Both the chief and I wanted to express to the Wilkes-Barre and Luzerne County public that these are not random acts, these are related shootings.”

Sanguedolce explained that the individuals involved are part of an ongoing feud between two groups, and that the shooting incidents were part of an “ongoing retaliation” between the groups.

Donte Chalmers, 18, of Edwardsville and Elijah Crawford, 20, of Wilkes-Barre were arrested late Tuesday night at a residence on Beaumont Street and charged with aggravated assault in connection to this latest shooting, which took place around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim in the shooting, Tyvon Redd-Sykes, was arraigned bedside at the hospital after it was discovered that he had been the perpetrator of another shooting incident from back in October of last year, in the area of North Grant Street and Amber Lane.

Sanguedolce and Coffay confirmed that this shooting from October was believed to be related to Tuesday’s shooting, and several other shooting incidents are all believed to be part of an ongoing dispute between two groups.

“We think there’s about a half dozen shootings that these individuals have been involved in,” Coffay said.

The police chief also reiterated what he told reporters at the scene of Tuesday’s shooting, which was that one of the connected incidents to this dispute was an incident at the Sherman Hills complex in February. Police arrested Isaiah Dauphine, 19, of Kingston on Monday in connection to that shooting.

“These are individuals that deal with each other in the Sherman Hills area and other areas,” Coffay said. “They consider themselves a gang.”

In total, four arrests have been made this week in connection to this dispute; an additional arrest was made Tuesday night of 23-year-old Asia Mitchell, but she was only charged with endangering the welfare of children and was not included in Sanguedolce and Coffay’s report on Wednesday.

Despite the number of incidents, Coffay told reporters that the only individual actually wounded by gunfire was Sykes on Tuesday.

It’s unclear at this point what may have led to this dispute and to this many incidents of gunfire, but both the district attorney and the police chief are confident that this round of arrests has taken the majority of individuals involved off the streets.

“With this group, this is a significant hit to them,” Coffay said. “We’ve locked up four of them in the past two days, and there are one or two more that we’re out looking for, we have warrants for [them] and we are actively looking for them.”

Sanguedolce praised the work of the Wilkes-Barre officers for a rapid response and a quick solve.

“We’re thankful that the Wilkes-Barre police were able to solve the shooting so fast and get these people off the street,” he said.

Coffay praised the work of his officers and everyone involved, including Luzerne County detectives and the FBI’s Safe Streets initiative, calling the investigation a “cooperative effort.”

“These detectives and police officers did a phenomenal job,” Coffay said. “When something popped off just like this, they were able to respond, get there quickly, acted quickly and were able to make the arrests.”