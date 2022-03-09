🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas wasted no time Wednesday in convicting Kenneth E. Carolus III on two misdemeanor counts he assaulted a 6-year-old boy by shoving the child into a wall.

Lupas announced his verdict on simple assault and child endangerment charges within seconds after Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin finished his closing argument following a two day non-jury trial.

Carolus, 38, of Nanticoke, will be sentenced April 28. He was permitted to apply to determine whether he is eligible for a special probation sentence.

Kingston Township police charged the county corrections officer, alleging he shoved a then 6-year-old boy into a wall of a Shavertown residence where he lived with the child’s mother on Feb. 14, 2020.

The child, now 8, suffered a facial bruise below his right eye.

Officials at Wycallis Elementary School in the Dallas School District noticed the bruise and contacted authorities.

Before Lupas announced his verdict, Carolus testified in his own defense, saying he would never harm or assault a child. He claimed he was outside in a garage and periodically checked on the boy inside the house.

When it came time for the boy to wait for a school bus, Carolus gave the boy an option to wear a hat and gloves as it was cold outside. Carolus said the boy had a habit of doing the opposite when told to do something, so he found a way to give the boy options when instructing the boy to do certain tasks.

Carolus said he had no idea how the boy suffered a facial bruise.

The child’s mother testified for Carolus, saying they had a five-year relationship that ended last summer. She said her son “constantly” told lies, noting Carolus was a “major father figure” to her three sons.

After the child was examined by a physician’s assistant, the mother said she became concerned about “leading” questions by police and a child caseworker with Children and Youth Services.

Sgt. John W. Fuches charged Carolus after the boy was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center.

McLaughlin played the forensic interview and video footage of the school bus ride on Feb. 14, 2020, illustrating the boy crying for the entire trip to school.

Carolus said the boy was crying because his hands were cold.

Carolus’ attorney, William L. Stephens Jr., said the boy provided several different versions of how he sustained the facial bruise, including tripping over a rock.

“(Boy’s name) said he tripped, then he said his brother did it,” Stephens said. “You heard it, (boy) has a history of making up stories,” Stephens said.

McLaughlin said the boy has been consistent with his story telling a teacher, a principal and police that Carolus shoved him against a wall.

“The evidence presented in this case absolutely proves an assault occurred in that house,” McLaughlin said.