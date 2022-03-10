🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Eight individuals, including two Luzerne County names, were recently honored for their outstanding contributions to public safety.

According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus, who offered the honors on behalf of the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, “These awards are made each year to a select group of individuals who perform in an exceptional manner and who make significant contributions to our Office’s efforts to promote public safety.”

Gurganus added, “The exemplary work of these eight individuals deserves this special recognition, and I thank them for their service.”

Chief Detective Michael Dessoye, of Luzerne County’s District Attorney’s Office was given the United States Attorney’s Award for Outstanding Contributions to Cooperative Law Enforcement. With more than 50 years in law enforcement, Dessoye has gone above and beyond to promote cooperation among numerous law enforcement agencies, and as such has directly contributed to increased public safety.

Luzerne County Drug Task Force Coordinator Daniel Mimnaugh was recognized with an Award for Distinguished Service as a Law Enforcement Officer. In his 26 years of service, Mimnaugh has served as a State Trooper, an FBI Task Force Officer, the Laflin Chief of Police and his current role. Throughout these roles, he has helped in the prosecution of hundreds of wrong-doers and has proven to be an effective leader. Two others were given this recognition: DEA Special Agent Phillip A. Klemick and FDA Special Agent Michael Sullivan.

For the recognition bestowed upon Dessoye and Mimnaugh, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce offered his congratulations and thanks them for their “dedicated service to the residents of Luzerne County throughout the years.”

The other Honorees include:

•United States Attorney’s Award for Exemplary Lifetime Service as Law Enforcement Officer, given to United States Marshal Martin J. Pane.

•United States Attorney’s Award for Distinguished Service in Civil Litigation given to Bureau of Prisons Attorney Erin Frymoyer.

•United States Attorney’s Award for Distinguished Service in Civil Rights Litigation given to Department of Justice Civil Rights Trial Attorneys Anne Langford and Joy Welan.