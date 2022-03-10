🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Pittston man pled guilty in Luzerne County Court to sexually assaulting two girls.

Scott Michael Decker, 45, of North Main Street, was arrested by Pittston police in April 2020 on allegations he sexually assaulted two girls and photographed the assaults, according to court records.

An examination of Decker’s cellular phone recovered 26 inappropriate images of the girls, including four pictures of Decker sexually assaulting one of the girls, court records say.

Police in court records say the girls identified a tattoo of a monkey holding a banana in Decker’s pelvic region, according to court records.

Decker pled guilty Wednesday to two counts each of statutory sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. said Decker will be sentenced June 9.

Decker remains jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $250,000 bail.