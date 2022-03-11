🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council Thursday heard about what to do with vacant land on Carey Avenue and the troubled Sherman Hills housing complex where gunfire littered the property with more than 80 spent shells last month.

Council approved the sale of 38-46 Carey Ave. for $54,000 to Gaurang Patel, Twinkle Desai and Vishal Patel who planned to build a strip mall on the property.

But some residents weren’t sold on the idea.

“It’s not 1980. Come on guys, like we gotta get with the program,” said Brian Ferry, a design professional.

“It’s an investment in the city sure, but what is the real value added?” Ferry asked. He advocated for a multi-story mixed-use development with commercial space on the ground floor and residential units on the upper floors. Businesses thrive when they are more people living in the area, he said.

Council Vice Chairman Mike Belusko voted for the sale, saying the property is in his district and he knows the buyers, describing them as great guys who will do it right.

“Because it’s been vacant so long, I’ll take anything down there,” Belusko said.

Ferry encouraged city officials to talk to the prospective owners about what would be mutually beneficial for the city, the developer and the community.

Ferry and other residents had the opportunity to address Council in person for the first time since December when the number of COVID-19 cases began to surge due to the omicron variant. As a result Council met virtually for the past two months, live streaming their meetings. The case numbers have since decreased.

The Sherman Hills situation concerned Councilman Tony Brooks, even with Mayor George Brown’s presentation on security improvements planned by the new owner of the federally subsidized Section 8 project based apartment complex.

Brooks said he visited the property, saw bullet holes in the neighboring Keystone Mission and met with tenants. He read an email he received from Anne Cicon, a tenant who’s apartment was damaged in a fire recently and she was put up in a motel. Cicon described living at Sherman Hills as a “nightmare.”

“I actually found it a blessing to be able to leave that pit of hell. Temporarily. Although the owners paid for a few days, I have been paying out of pocket to stay at a motel because of the infestation that is in the building,” Cicon wrote.

Brooks called for an around-the-clock guard station at the entrance instead of a gates accessible with key fob. He added that he hoped he could be included in the March 17 meeting between Brown and the owners.

Council otherwise had a busy agenda including the approval of applications by the city for Local Share Account program grants, funded by gaming revenue from the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino in Plains Township, for internal and external projects:

• $1 million for a citywide street paving project.

• $500,000 for repairing walls on Hazle and Madison streets.

• $400,000 for the purchase of two dump trucks and snow plows for the Department of Public Works.

• $310,000 for capital improvements to the Wyoming Valley Art League building at the rear of 130 S. Franklin St.

• $130,000 for a family restroom at the Osterhout Free Library at 71 S. Franklin St.

Council also approved:

• The purchase of 70 self-contained breathing apparatus face pieces, fit testing for masks and eleven self-contained breathing apparatus tanks at a cost of $35,087 from Witmer Public Safety Group of Coatesville for the Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department through the state cooperative purchasing program, COSTARS.

• The award of a contract to construct a new bulk road salt storage facility to Hadley Construction Co. Inc. of Pittston for $265,000. The project will be funded from the liquid fuels account.

Council introduced amendments to two ordinances and approved the first of two readings necessary for the changes.

Council proposed changing the makeup of the nine-member Planning Commission to include two professionals — an architect and a practicing planner. The other proposal would require that all appointments to boards, authorities and commissions be either city residents or employed in the city.

Brown’s submission of Mark Shaffer to serve on the Planning Commission did not receive a motion to advance it to a vote.

