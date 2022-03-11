Copies will be sent to Biden, Ukrainian and Russian embassies

WILKES-BARRE — City Councilman Tony Brooks received the support of his fellow council members Thursday night when he introduced a resolution supporting Ukraine and condemning the Russia’s invasion of the country.

The resolution stated that Council resolved, “That the the City Council strongly condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine, denounces Vladimir Putin’s years-long aggression against this sovereign country, supporting Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, and encouraged the U.S. and its partners to continue the exceptionally strong sanctions against Russia.”

Copies of the resolution will be sent to President Joe Biden and the Ukrainian and Russian embassies in Washington, D.C.

Mayor George Brown on Wednesday ordered Ukrainian flags flown on Public Square and outside the police and fire headquarters. He said more flags will be flown at city-owned buildings and blue and yellow lights will be lit at City Hall.

Separately, Brooks announced on Facebook earlier Thursday that a fundraising effort through St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church in Georgetown had raised $15,000 in 48 hours. Church trustee Stephen Kozich and Brooks organized the project to assist Ukrainian refugees.

To donate, visit www.SaintJohnByzantine.com, and click on “Give to refugees in Ukraine” banner at the top of the site.

Checks (payable to St. John’s Byzantine Church) or cash can be dropped off at the church 526 Church St., Wilkes-Barre Township, 18702.