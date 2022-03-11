🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Chamber hosted its annual awards ceremony and cocktail party on Thursday in Insalaco Hall at Misericordia University in Dallas.

Major sponsors for the event are Misericordia University, UGI, and FNCB Bank.

The Chamber recognized this year’s award winners:

• Above and Beyond Customer Service: The Farmstand

• Business of the Year: CK’s Cantina and Grill

• Nonprofit of the Year: Sleep in Heavenly Peace

• New and Emerging Business of the Year: Backwoods Bar and Kitchen

• Entrepreneur of the Year: Christian Switzer from Prime at City Market

• Community Involvement: Bill Grant

• Young Professional Under 40: Eli Foss from Eli’s Towing

• Volunteer of the Year: Dallas Township EMA Coordinator Alan Pugh and his team of first responders

• Pride of Place: The Beaumont Inn

The Chamber presented the awards during a short program, followed by a dinner celebration featuring a menu crafted by Culinary Creations by Metz, wine from Pisano Family Wines, and beer from Susquehanna Brewing Co. The evening also featured drinks and food from some of the winners, including The Beaumont Inn, The Farmstand, Backwoods Bar and Kitchen, Prime at City Market, and CK’s Cantina and Grill.

The Back Mountain Chamber seeks to promote economic growth by enhancing and advancing business through networking, education, and social experiences. The Chamber strives to improve its local community, augment its culture, and cultivate a balance of business growth with relaxed and enjoyable quality of life.

To join the more than 250 businesses in the Back Mountain area which comprise the Chamber’s membership, visit — backmountainchamber.org.