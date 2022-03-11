🔊 Listen to this

Members of Project Donating Joy recently donated 80 handmade quilts to comfort Ukrainian children of families who have left their homes to find refuge and safety in Poland.

Through the efforts of David Ruch, owner of Your Vintage Treasures in Hunlock Creek, the quilts will be delivered to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, and transported to a warehouse in New Jersey, where they and other donations collected will be flown to Poland.

For more information on Project Donating Joy, which has made more than 15,000 quilts for child-serving agencies over 20 years, call Mary Joan Meehan at 570-430-0861.

— Staff Report