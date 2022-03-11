🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is going to take place this Sunday, March 13 as scheduled, Mayor George Brown said this afternoon.

The news comes as Scranton decided today to postpone its parade from tomorrow to March 19 in light of the impending snowstorm that is expected to hit the region overnight into Saturday.

According to a release from Brown’s office, parade participants are asked to confirm their attendance by emailing [email protected] or [email protected]

The 42nd annual parade is due to step off at 2 p.m. downtown, with former Mayor Tom Leighton as grand marshal.

For information on the route and road closures, click here.