NANTICOKE — A South Prospect Street man was arrested in connection with the shooting death of his father Friday afternoon following an argument at the father’s home in the city.

Kevin Novak, 30, faces a charge of criminal homicide in connection with the death of Richard Novak, 70. He also faces a charge of recklessly endangering another person related to Genevieve Roake, 94, a relative who was inside the home and being cared for by the family, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said Friday night. Roake was uninjured, state police said.

According to a PSP public information release, Nanticoke City Police were dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of South Prospect at about 3:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting which had followed an argument. Kevin Novak, who lives next door in the double-block home, was taken into custody upon arrival.

State police were asked to take over the investigation and the Troop P Major Case Team responded to the scene.

Novak was arraigned before District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke and committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail pending further proceedings.