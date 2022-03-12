🔊 Listen to this

The Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St.Patrick attracted 350 members and guests to Friday’s dinner at Genetti’s Best Western Hotel and Conference Center in Wilkes-Barre.

Tyler Kelly, 14, left, shakes hands with Rocky Bleier during Friday’s event. Looking on is Tyler’s father, Jim Kelly, the first Vice President and Dinner Chairman of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick.

WILKES-BARRE — Rocky still draws a crowd.

An estimated 350 members and guests came to Genetti’s Best Western Hotel and Conference Center on Friday for the Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St.Patrick dinner, at which former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, and four-time Super Bowl Champion Rocky Bleier served as guest speaker.

Bleier, who turned 76 on March 6, played college football at the University of Notre Dame and graduated with a degree in business management. During his junior season in 1966, the Fighting Irish won the national championship. Bleier was selected in the 16th round of the 1968 NFL draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After his rookie season with the Steelers, Bleier was drafted into the U.S. Army on Dec. 4, 1968, during the Vietnam War. While in Vietnam, Bleier was wounded in the left thigh by an enemy rifle bullet.

While he was down, an enemy grenade landed nearby. Bleier lost part of his right foot in the blast. He was later awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

After several surgeries, Bleier made his way back into the Steelers camp in 1970. Bleier, however, could not walk without pain.

After several seasons — and hard work — he made his way into the Steelers starting lineup in 1974. From there, Bleier played in the first four Steeler Super Bowl victories and caught the touchdown pass from Terry Bradshaw that gave Pittsburgh a lead it would never relinquish in the Super Bowl XIII defeat of the Dallas Cowboys.

Bleier retired after the 1980 season. He finished with 3,865 career rushing yards and 25 touchdowns. At the time of his retirement, Bleier was the Steelers fourth all-time leading rusher.

Bleier wrote a book about his experiences called “Fighting Back: The Rocky Bleier Story.” The book made it into a television movie in 1980.

Bleier became a public speaker on the topics of retirement and financial management. He also became a motivational speaker, talking to his audiences about his life story.