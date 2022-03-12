🔊 Listen to this

New Wyoming Valley West School Board Member Paul Keating pushed for a vote to hire a Kingston police officer as a Middle School Resource Officer in February, with enough members questioning the cost to postpone any move. At this week’s monthly meeting, the idea came up again and the motion passed to get an SRO in the school as quickly as possible, Keating said.

The Kingston Municipal Manager, Keating won a seat on the board last November and took his seat in the December re-organization meeting. With behavior incidents up in the Middle School, he pushed at February’s meeting to have an SRO contracted from the Kingston Police, a motion that was on the agenda. But Board Member Brian Dubaskas and others asked for more details and a comparison of the cost to the current amount paid for a security officer from a private company.

This week, the motion returned to the agenda. Keating said the contract calls for a 4-year contract to bring a Kingston officer into the school every day of the school year, with the district paying a bit more than 83% of the officers total salary. He said the first year that will be $57,612 for the district. The officer will be available full-time for the municipality when school is not in session.

Kingston Mayor Jeffrey Coslett is in the process of hiring a new officer, and is “in the process of assigning duties of a school resource officer to someone from the active ranks,” he added.

Keating also said that, while there was no motion on the matter, “The input I received from other board members is that there is an interest” in keeping the private security guard in the school as well as long as the district can afford it. He noted the district has about $9,200 available with the hiring of the SRO, and that the company charges $24 an hour meaning the district could pay for about 383 hours before it would have to drop the private guard or come up with more money.

Keating also said that Board Member William Hardwick proposed that the board split up its meetings, holding the work session on a separate day from the regular meeting. For years the board has held both in one day, convening the work session followed immediately by the regular board meeting. The board agreed to make the change.

And the board hired Ron Musto as head baseball coach.

