All but one of the 41 ZIP codes tracked by the Times Leader reported fewer than 20 new cases of COVID-19 this week. The exception was the Bloomsburg code of 17815 with 21 new cases, but almost all of that code is in Columbia County, with only a small piece jutting into the rural southern part of Luzerne County.

Of the remaining codes all or partially in Luzerne County, the Hazleton code of 18202 had the highest count, still low at 16. The Wilkes-Barre code of 18702 had 15, the Berwick code of 18603 had 14 and the Hazleton code of 18201 had 11.

Of the remaining codes, only three had 10 cases while 10 reported no new cases.

