NANTICOKE — State police have released more information about the man arrested on Friday and charged with shooting his father to death inside the father’s South Prospect Street home.

In addition to the charges of criminal homicide and reckless endangerment, 30-year-old Kevin Novak has also been charged with six felony counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure in connection with the death of Richard Novak, 70, on Friday afternoon.

According to the criminal affidavit:

Officers from the Nanticoke City Police Department were the first to arrive on scene at 1205 S. Prospect St. around 3:45 p.m. Friday, after a call came in to Luzerne County 911 from an individual who said that his father had been shot by his brother, identified as Kevin Novak.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim’s wife came out and informed the responding officer that the victim had been shot.

The 911 caller directed officers to a back door, where Novak was located. Novak was unarmed when officers encountered him, but had bullets in his hand.

A pat-down was conducted, and no weapon was found on Novak, but he told police that the weapon was on his bed.

Novak told police that he and the victim had an argument and that the victim was threatening him, at which point Novak shot the victim.

The victim was identified as Richard Novak, Kevin’s father. Richard was found in the middle room of the first floor of his residence.

Responding officers observed that the victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body, and was pronounced dead by Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken.

The incident took place in the 1205 side of a double-block unit, with Kevin Novak living next door at 1207 S. Prospect St.

Shell casings were observed on the floor in the room where the victim was found. The casings were determined to be .40 caliber.

A spent round was found embedded in the floorboard beneath the victim, indicating to officers that the victim was shot while lying on the ground, according to the affidavit.

An elderly relative of the Novaks, identified in a state police press release as 94-year-old Genevieve Roake, was seated behind the victim in the living room during the shooting, but was unharmed.

A search of the 1207 side of the double-block was conducted, with investigators locating a Smith and Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun under the edge of the bed. The gun was registered to Kevin Novak.

A spent shell casing consistent with the shells found at the crime scene next door was located in the doorway to the bedroom where the gun was recovered.

An open handgun box was found on the floor of the bedroom closet, and an open box of .40 caliber ammunition was located next to the handgun box, with several bullets missing.

State police reports indicate that Novak was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Donald Whittaker and committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

Court records available Saturday did not indicate when Novak’s preliminary hearing will take place.