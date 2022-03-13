🔊 Listen to this

A weekend snowstorm blanketed parts of Luzerne County with as much as a half foot of snow, making driving conditions tricky.

One West Pittston resident uses a snowblower to clear off his front steps.

The arrival of springtime was put on hold for the day Saturday, as the plows and shovels were out in full force to combat a a blanketing of snow that settled down on the Wyoming Valley.

Despite temperatures that reached into the 50s just a day before, parts of the area saw up to six inches of snow fall on Saturday morning into the later part of the afternoon, causing for some slippery roadways and tricky visibility conditions.

Heavy snowfall during the early part of Saturday mixed in with some heavy winds intermittently throughout the afternoon, blowing snow that had been plowed out of the roadways back into the streets, while making it difficult to see through the driving snowfall.

PennDOT applied Tier 4 restrictions, meaning that all commercial vehicles, school buses, motorcycles, RVs and vehicles towing trailers are not allowed on affected roadways, to Interstates 80 and 81 in Luzerne County starting at 7 a.m. Saturday morning. Additionally, the speed limit was dropped to 45 mph on the interstates while the restrictions remained in place.

The restrictions were lifted around 3 p.m. Saturday, with a Tier 2 restriction being placed on I-80 west of I-81 at that time. This last remaining restriction was lifted at 6 p.m., according to an alert from PennDOT.

Around the borough of West Pittston, residents were out Saturday clearing off their sidewalks and digging out their vehicles as plow trucks made their rounds through the streets.

Reception of this late-season snowstorm was mixed amongst the residents of the Garden Village, with some folks excited at the chance to see a substantial snowfall before the weather shifts to spring.

“I love snow,” said Lucy Obrzut as she cleared off the walkway leading to the front steps of her home. “It’s crazy, it was so nice out yesterday.”

Obrzut acknowledged that she was out early to try and get a head start on the shoveling, even as more snow continued to fall.

“I’m getting started now so, when we come out later, there won’t be as much to do,” she said.

Working on her own sidewalk, Kim Middleton was slightly less excited by the snow.

“I like snow up until Christmas,” she said. “After that, not so much.”

The National Weather Service in Binghamton had reported snow totals of six inches in Wilkes-Barre, Hazleton and Drums as of Saturday evening. Nanticoke checked in with a total of 5.4 inches, while no other Luzerne County municipalities had listed totals on the National Weather Service’s website.

Camdyn Nazario, a 14-year-old seen working hard outside his home to clear the sidewalks, acknowledged that the task of snow shoveling, while arduous, was one he was ready to take on.

“It’s not the most fun job,” he said. “But it has to be done, I don’t have a problem with shoveling.”

The snow began in the early hours of Saturday morning, and was just about tapered off by 3 p.m. on Saturday, with wind gusts quieting down not long after that.

A winter storm warning issued for Luzerne County as well as the surrounding Wyoming, Lackawanna, Susquehanna and Bradford counties was replaced with a winter storm advisory around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The advisory, currently in place until 1 a.m. Sunday, notes that wind gusts of up to 35-45 mph could cause areas of blowing snow, significantly reducing visibility and creating icy spots on roads that had previously been plowed.