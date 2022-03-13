🔊 Listen to this

I was sitting in my office in the First Presbyterian Church of Greenville Illinois, when the phone rang. “Hellooo,” called the deep resonant voice of Dean George Ralston. Although he’d become a Pennsylvanian, that delightful southern accent remained. “I’m calling you on behalf of our pastor search community to inquire if you would be interested in interviewing for pastor of The First Presbyterian Church in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.”

Apparently all went well, and in June 1988 my wife Shawn, our children, Bob, Heather, and Victoria, and I squeezed into our Chevy Cavalier station wagon for the 16-hour trip. Our children were ages 14, 11, and 5. I confess the one thing they remember about the trip was daddy didn’t want to stop for restroom visits. I recall I did stop, but apparently not too cheerfully. I’ve matured since then, I tell myself. Wilkes-Barre’s kindness has rubbed off on me.

We arrived in good spirits, and the destination turned into a home for the Zanicky family. I have the honor and joy soon to be starting my 35th year of serving as minister of the First Presbyterian Church (FPC) of Wilkes-Barre. We live in the city and take advantage of its many offerings; from the FM Kirby Center, to the various restaurants, coffee shops, and more.

Of the many reasons that kept me here is FPC’s commitment to the city and wider community. They expect the minister to be involved beyond the walls of our beautiful church, and this resonates with my vision of ministry.

In fulfilling this part of the church’s mission, I am honored to serve on the boards of the Downtown Ministerium, Wyoming Valley Interfaith Council, Osterhout Library, Diamond City Partnership, and Ecumenical Enterprises Incorporated (including The Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas).

As soon as we settled in, Shawn and I enrolled in Leadership Wilkes-Barre, one of the many gems of our community, then skillfully directed by Sue Kluger. Several new friends encouraged me to read the history of the area, and I enjoyed reading “The Kingdom of Coal.” Our church’s own author and local historian, Ellis Roberts, offered insight through his historical writings.

Shawn finished her undergraduate studies at Wilkes University, and then completed her Master of Divinity and Master of Theology degrees at Princeton Theological Seminary. Rev. Shawn was ordained and served churches in Pennsylvania and New York prior to her retirement in 2018. She’s back home, thankfully. Living in this community enabled Shawn to achieve her goals.

The former minister of FPC, Rev. Jule Ayers, graciously took me around the community and introduced me to numerous people and organizations. Jule was a dynamo. Also, Tom Kiley, a member of the church and former President and CEO of First Eastern Bank, took me under his wing and mentored me.

The synchronization of minister and church is no surprise living within this Valley with a Heart. The history of its environs has nourished this social application, from our (you see I’m now including myself) opening days of the 1770s settlers who needed to come to terms with their differences, to the flood of 1972 when the valley pulled together to survive and thrive, to today as we see and sense a revitalization in the making.

The First Presbyterian Church is celebrating the 250th anniversary of its founding in 1772. From its conception, it has lived in and with the community. We have planned many musical and social events to celebrate and invite you to join us. Watch the news for upcoming events (or go to www.fpc-wb.org or Facebook and Instagram). We thank the city and valley for the support and friendship over these past 250 years.

As we look to our church’s future, we also include our city and the valley’s future. We are nearing completion of offering a new community space in our city, called “Gather.” Our plan is to provide meaningful programming to promote positive social interaction and foster togetherness in the Greater Wilkes-Barre area.

I sense an excitement among those blessed to be living here. Our hearts are beating with vitality and purpose. Our leadership is creative and committed to the future. When I reflect upon my family’s move to Wilkes-Barre, I smile with appreciation and gratefulness to be so blessed to be your neighbor and friend.

Rev. Dr. Bob Zanicky is minister of First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre.