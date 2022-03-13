Grieving mother publishes book of daughter’s poems

Rose Hometchko, as she appears on the back of the book.

Rose Hometchko’s birthday is coming up.

The local woman, a teacher of biochemistry who also was a prolific writer, would have turned 51 on March 26. And her mother, Catherine Hometchko of Trucksville, would love to be celebrating her only child’s birthday with her.

Unfortunately, Catherine Hometchko expects to visit a West Side cemetery that day. Cancer claimed her daughter in 2009, when Rose was 38, and Hometchko admits she’s still grieving.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get over it,” she said.

But Hometchko, 77, has derived a measure of comfort from publishing “Tear Drops From Rose Petals,” a collection of her daughter’s writings.

“She started keeping a journal in 1981,” said Hometchko, who remembers giving her daughter a little blank diary with a picture of the cartoon character Snoopy on it in time for a first entry on Jan. 1, 1981.

Rose, a few months shy of her 10th birthday, wrote an entry that day about how her friend Marian “might come over” and how she wanted to go outside and bury her catfish, Heckle and Jeckle.

“She couldn’t have a dog or cat because of her allergies,” Hometchko explained, “so she had birds or fish or a turtle or crab over the years.”

Hometchko knew about that first diary, but didn’t realize her daughter had written much more than that over the years. She found additional journals and a binder full of poetry when she was sorting through her daughter’s belongings after her passing.

It was like a gift, with every page offering a memory.

“I proudly hold your best creation, in fertile weeping willow hues, close to my head,” Rose wrote in a eulogy for her Gram, Catherine Powell. The “best creation” refers to an afghan Rose’s grandmother crafted for her, Hometchko said.

“There is nothing so beautiful as the first snowfall,” Rose wrote in a poem called ‘Purity.’ “White unblemished snow and pure crystallized water. Add the word natural and you have a marketing success.”

Chronicling her forays to a truck stop at night when she couldn’t sleep, Rose wrote in the third-person that “she hoped to hear conversations — woes and laughs and histories that would spark her imagination.”

The topics were varied, but one theme seems to come up frequently. Rose was undeniably intelligent and, on a teacher’s recommendation, skipped second grade. But there was a downside to being so far ahead of the other students.

In her writings she referred to her intelligence as “my deformity or gift, my superpower is my overgrown brain,” admitted that “my peers were few, adults my entertainment,” and at one point asked, “Can you imagine the burden of being an adult child?”

“She felt like she was grown up at age 8,” said Hometchko, who is a retired special-ed teacher.

“But her friends were ordinary friends and they did ordinary things together. She was never the type of person who would say, ‘Oh, I’m smarter than you,’ ” Hometchko said.

Her daughter excelled not only at academics but at such physical activities as kung fu and karate, Hometchko said.

“When she was in junior high we went to karate together,” Hometchko said, remembering how the class would stand in a circle and, two at a time, step into the center to compete.

Rose, at one point, faced a much taller and heavier man, and knew how to get prevail. “She got that foot under a knee and he was goin’ down,” Hometchko said. “Everybody in that circle was shocked.”

“She was a mover,” Hometchko said. “When she was small she was always ready to go somewhere. We’d go to Nay Aug Park (in Scranton) and she’d do the rides, go swimming.”

“Once I asked where she wanted to go on vacation. I thought it would be somewhere around here, but she wanted to go to China. So we went to China and spent six weeks there, when she was probably 12 or 13.”

People may remember Rose from her student days at Dallas High School and the University of Scranton. They may remember her teaching chemistry at Luzerne County Community College, and yoga and meditation at Danko’s Fitness Center. Or they may have heard her play bass guitar in the band “Ginger.”

For Hometchko, remembering the many roles Rose played is painful. But it helps, too.

“She passed away too soon,” Hometchko said.

The book of Rose’s writings, “Tear Drops From Rose Petals” was published by Dorrance Publishing Co. of Pittsburgh and is available at amazon.com.