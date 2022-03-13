🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Team Beezy and Leadership Northeast will be hosting an interactive contest in the lead-up to the unveiling of a new sculpture and mural, to be unveiled in Midtown Village on Apr. 23.

With a mission that seeks to “inspire children and connect the community through the arts,” the contest aims to do just that.

Beginning Monday, March 14, the team hopes to see folks getting “beezy” in Wilkes-Barre, as bee-themed artwork will begin popping up in storefronts downtown. In order to be entered into the contest, you simply have take photos of five storefronts with the artwork and tag them as #beezyinwb on your social media. You can also email your photos to [email protected]

A winner will be chosen at random on Apr. 23 and will take home a $100 Boscov’s gift card.

The unveiling will take place in Midtown Village from 1-3 p.m. on the same date. The sculpture is being crafted by local artist Scott Nichols and the mural is being done by Have A Art. The ribbon-cutting event will also have free face painting and ballon twisting, an educational session with a beekeeper and free wildflower seeds, character bookreading and a create your own bee costume station, for the kids.

For more information, visit “Team Beezy-Leadership Northeast” on Facebook.