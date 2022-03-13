🔊 Listen to this

Located at 133 N. Main St., the downtown mainstay is churning out cold beers, cocktails and delicious food 6 nights a week, Monday through Saturday, from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m., although the kitchen closes at 10 p.m.

And while you’re there, buy someone a drink, compliment a stranger, promote some unity in the Diamond City.

With ample seating, a raised area for musical acts, and a welcoming atmosphere, Senunas’ is open to all respectful folks looking to unwind and share a few laughs in the heart of Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — For over 60 years now, Senunas’ Bar & Grill has, quite literally, been a cornerstone of downtown. Located on the corner of Jackson and Main Streets, the family-owned spot has stayed exactly that since its inception in 1959 – family owned.

Although the location did move back in 2001, right across the street, community representation has remained the focus. And while it has seen some bad times, like the Hurricane Agnes flooding back in 1972, or the more modern Coronavirus pandemic, Senunas’ is here to let the good times roll, with a little help from some friends and loyal locals.

Originally opened by John “Jack” Senunas and his wife, Helen, whose chili was a big hit, the bar and grill is now run by John III and his wife, Rose.

Rose took some time to speak with a reporter about the establishment, and while she admits the pandemic tried to do its worst, Senunas’ pushed through.

“We did it. We did the best we could,” Rose said. “We had a lot of loyal customers, you know? A lot of people came in and took care of us.”

Some of those people secured grants and relief money from the city. Some of those people were Rose and John’s kids, who were able to help out the family business while maintaining their own day-to-days. And some of those people were from the Diamond City Partnership.

“They’ve been fabulous,” Rose said. She spoke of working with Wilkes University students as part of the College Ambassadors program, in which DCP partners Wilkes students with downtown businesses to assist with numerous issues from social media management to advertising and many others. “They were great,” Rose noted. “They showed us different things we do wrong, different things we do really well, and we just implemented that our everyday work.”

But that’s not all. The DCP recently held its first “Restaurant Roundtable,” which looks to bring together downtown business owners to share ideas and promote some unity amongst our local entrepreneurs.

“We should all be out there to help each other and I think this is what the whole premise of it is: Hey, what can I do for you? If you can help just one person get through something, that’s the bottom line,” Senunas said of the idea. And with a second roundtable this past week, perhaps more than just one person, or business, will be pushing through.

For Senunas’, however, Rose said, “Our business has been great.” She credits her staff of fabulous bartenders, some with a decade of service, her great security staff and the clean, friendly environment for that. “I cannot complain,” she said, offering an attitude the embodies the spirit of the Valley with a Heart.

Sure, the bad times will happen, but the good times, and smiling faces will always prevail.

And with its incredibly close proximity to King’s College, there’s certainly a fair share of 21+ juniors’ and seniors’ smiling faces gracing the business after hitting the books.

All that said, Rose points to the importance of buying local, or “supporting your next-door neighbor,” as she put it. “That’s what community is all about.”

With St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, Senunas’ has a representative from Proper 12 Irish Whiskey — made famous by the UFC’s Conor McGregor — coming in to do a taste testing on Thursday night. They also look forward to continuing to highlight local talent with DJs and acoustic acts on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

In closing, Rose wanted to highlight “how important it is for the city that we all work together,” and that’s something worth working towards.