Christian Switzer, owner of Prime at City Market, and wife Bailee are seen at Thursday’s Back Mountain Chamber awards event. Switzer was honored as the chamber’s Entrepreneur of the Year.

DALLAS — Executive Director Sarah Mulé joined The Back Mountain Chamber in November, and last week presided over the chamber’s first major event of the new year, its annual awards ceremony and cocktail party held Thursday in Insalaco Hall at Misericordia University.

We spoke with Mulé about the event, as well as how the job is going so far and what other events are coming up in the near future.

That discussion follows below, lightly edited for length and clarity. For more information on the chamber, visit https://www.backmountainchamber.org/.

Q: Sarah, congratulations on the new job and last week’s event. How did it go?

A: I think it went really well. We got a lot of good feedback. People seemed to like the structure of the cocktail party first and then the awards and then dinner after. A lot of our winners were also sponsors, people like The Farmstand and CK’s Cantina and Grill and Backwoods Bar and Kitchen donated their food and drink to the event.

We also had a really great feature this year with the winner videos. With the help of Mike Gombita (Misericordia’s assistant director of alumni engagement), we created these videos for each winner. We would introduce the winner and instead of us talking about them, we would let them talk about themselves. Then they came up on stage for their award.

This was our second awards ceremony. The first was in 2020, just a few days before the pandemic, and then obviously nothing last year. It is going to be an annual event, our first of the year to kick us off.

Q: An event like this must require a lot of planning and many hands, right?

A: It was a volunteer-led committee that planned the event, which is really great. Everybody has so much that’s going on in their own lives, and they’ve been really enthusiastic about coming to meetings and planning this event. There are eight people on the committee. We in the office and our administrative assistant, Nicole Romeo, did a lot of the behind-the-scenes work. And then of course there is our executive committee and our board of directors.

Q: Did you have a keynote speaker?

A: Misericordia President Dr. Daniel J. Myers from Misericordia offered some remarks.

There’s an initiative that we’re working on with Misericordia, a way to use the university’s resources to support the business community, so that is something we can discuss more in the future.

He said in his speech he had a lot of fun at our Back to The ’80s event last year, which he dressed up for, and he’s already planning his costume for our Elton John-themed event.

Q: Wow! When is that? And what other events do you have coming up?

A: That is set for August. Our golf tournament will be June 13 at Huntsville. And we will be kicking off our food drive on Monday.

We’re also planning some other things in between. We’re working on dates for our Federal Reserve breakfast — last year we did that in December, but we’ll probably do it in October this year. And we’ll probably do some networking events, ways for our members to interact with each other.

Q: Can you tell us a little more about the food drive?

A: It starts Monday and runs through April 2. All food and monetary donations are going to the Back Mountain Food Pantry. And then cleaning supplies will be donated to the Community Care Cabinet at Shavertown United Methodist Church.

We have boxes available for any businesses that would like to be a collection center, then we will come by and either pick them up or they can bring them to us.

Last year we were able to donate over 5,000 pounds of food. We’re hoping to beat that this year.

Q: Back to the chamber, how large is your membership and coverage area?

A: About 250 members. We cover everywhere from Kingston Township up to Harveys Lake. The cool thing is that you don’t necessarily need to be located in the Back Mountain to be a Back Mountain Chamber member. If your business has an opportunity to do business in the Back Mountain, membership is open to you, too.

Q: Any general thoughts about goals and strategies since you have taken over?

A: One of the major goals that we have set for the chamber is really taking a look at membership value, and what we’re doing to support businesses in the way that they want to be supported. It’s such an interesting community out here and the businesses are vital to the community, so we want to make sure that we’re adding the most value to our chamber members.

Q: The pandemic has been tough on everyone, but we’re starting to see a rebound in many areas. How are things going for your members?

A: We’re definitely seeing an upward shift. People are ready to get back into face-to-face engagement. They really don’t want to Zoom anymore! They’re looking forward to connecting.

I think the resiliency of the businesses back here really can’t be understated. They held on and they’re doing a great job and we really just want to support them any way we can to keep that momentum going.

Q: The region has several strong chamber organizations. Is your group working with them?

A: We’re definitely excited to partner with other local chambers. We’re a partner with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber and their Young Professionals Conference, which is coming up (March 23). And with the Scranton Chamber and their Empower NEPA Women’s Leadership Conference.

We’re really proud to be part of a really strong chamber community, which I didn’t know was a thing until I joined it. There are a lot of really community-minded people in this area, and they have welcomed me and the chamber with open arms.