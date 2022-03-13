🔊 Listen to this

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs-West Side recently made a donation to Dinners for Kids. The donation was the result of the proceeds from a Christmas tree the club sponsored and decorated as part of the annual “Parade of Trees “ at Grotto Pizza, Harveys Lake. The GFWC-West Side tree placed fourth out of 29 trees. Participants at the check presentation from left: Matthew Borwick, Dinners for Kids board member and owner of Ollie’s Restaurant; Gina Rushkowski, president of GFWC-West Side; Deidre Kaminski, GFWC Education Chairman; and Gary Williams, Dinners for Kids,treasurer.Dinners for Kids was founded in 2011 by the owners of Ollie’s Restaurant to fight childhood hunger and food insecurity. The program provides healthy meals to 160 at-risk children across Wyoming Valley. The General Federation of Women’s Clubs-West Side is part of GFWC Pennsylvania and of the world’s largest and oldest women’s volunteer service organization. GFWC members are dedicated to community improvement through volunteer service. For more information on joining the club, go to the Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/gfwcwestside.