🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — WWE is back in Wilkes-Barre.

For one night only, fans can see their favorite Smackdown superstars live in Wilkes-Barre at the ASM Global managed Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, May 13, at 7:45 p.m.

See Roman Reigns take on Drew McIntyre for the Universal Championship and Ronda Rousey & Naomi take on Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville.

Plus see your favorite Smackdown Superstars, including Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sasha Bank and many more. *Card subject to change.

Tickets start at $20 (plus fees). Tickets and ringside packages go on sale Friday, March 18, at 10 a.m. online at — Ticketmaster.com — or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena.

For more information, visit — www.wwe.com.

— Bill O’Boyle