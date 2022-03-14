🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton woman said Monday she did not intend to fatally stab Jose Luis Jimenez-Reyes during a domestic disturbance, asking for forgiveness as her own family is falling apart.

Marlin Florentino Batista’s pleas for a lenient sentence were not fulfilled as Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III sentenced her to 20-to-40 years in state prison for the third-degree murder of Jimenez-Reyes in December 2019. Batista pled guilty to the charge Dec. 30.

Hazleton police said Batista, 46, of South Locust Street, stabbed Jimenez-Reyes, 23, during a domestic disturbance on Dec. 13, 2019. Jimenez died two days later, Dec. 15, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest in Lehigh County. An autopsy revealed Jimenez-Reyes suffered a stab wound to the heart.

During her sentencing hearing, Batista’s three children and sister spoke on her behalf, saying she emigrated from the Dominican Republic with five children as a single mother in 2005. Batista worked two and three jobs to make ends meet while raising her children.

Batista’s attorney, Demetrius Fannick, read a letter she wrote stating, “Any remorse is unexplainable.” Batista added in her own words the stabbing was, “not intentional. I ask for forgiveness. My family is falling apart.”

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin in seeking the heftier sentence said Batista “feels more sorry for herself.”

“She is not fully accepting responsibility,” McLaughlin said in analyzing Batista’s written statement and testimony. “She intentionally stabbed another human being.”

McLaughlin said Batista drove Jimenez-Reyes to a hospital but initially claimed he was shot by someone else.

“This was not a mistake. This was a choice she chose to intentionally stab Jimenez-Reyes and those choices have consequences,” McLaughlin said.

Fannick said Batista was the type of person who “opened the door to strangers when they needed help.”

In handing down his sentence, Pierantoni said Batista failed to show remorse calling her actions “senseless.”