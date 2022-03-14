🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police obtained an arrest warrant for a 21-year-old man they allege stole cash, a video game system and designer sneakers during a marijuana sale earlier this month.

Mufee Tyquil Burney, of South Meade Street, was identified from surveillance footage when he entered and exited an apartment at 373 S. River St. on March 3, according to court records.

A second suspect remains unknown.

District Judge Rick Cronauer issued an arrest warrant Monday charging Burney with robbery, criminal conspiracy, burglary, firearms not to be carried without a license and theft.

According to the criminal complaint:

A man told police he arranged to buy a “dime bag” of marijuana and called a phone number given to him by a person known to him. When two men showed up, they entered the apartment to conduct the drug sale.

The man claimed as soon as they entered his apartment, both men pulled out firearms and demanded “all of his stuff,” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say the man reported he went to his hands and knees to indicate he wasn’t going to fight back.

During the robbery, the man claimed the masked gunmen took his wallet, a cellular phone, and his roommate’s video game system and designer sneakers valued at $800, the complaint says.

The roommate posted surveillance pictures on social media of the two masked gunmen.

Police said Burney was identified from social media posts and a Chicago White Sox sweatshirt he wore during the alleged robbery.