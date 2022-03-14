🔊 Listen to this

A Freeland-based plastic recycling company is facing over $88,000 in fines after two inspections performed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) last year.

PGA Inc., located on South Street in Freeland, was recommended for OSHA inspection by the borough’s Code Enforcement office, alleging that the company’s employees were exposed to combustible dust, along with other workplace safety and health hazards, according to a press release sent out by the Department of Labor on Monday.

OSHA performed two inspections on Sept. 2 of last year in response to the borough’s referral.

They cited PGA Inc. for one willful, seven serious and one other-than-serious safety and health violations for both inspections. The agency found the workplace hazards included the company permitting dangerous amounts of combustible dust to build up on surfaces that possibly could ignite due to open electrical equipment in the area.

According to the release, PGA Inc. had been issued similar citations in 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020.

“Combustible dust can burn rapidly and explode with little warning, putting workers at risk for severe injury or death,” said OSHA Area Director Mary Reynolds. “PGA Inc.’s continued failure to implement effective controls to prevent the accumulation of combustible dust will not be tolerated.”

In all, the total proposed penalties PGA Inc. is faced with add up to $88,423. According to the notice issued by the Department of Labor to PGA Inc., which was dated Feb. 23, 2022, the company has a 15-day period to contest the citations before they must pay the fines.