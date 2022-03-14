🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city has bid out a project to eliminate sewers backing up in the basements of Goose Island residents when Solomon Creek rises.

On March 10, the city advertised for bids for the Solomon Creek Area Sanitary Sewer Improvements project. They’ll be opened publicly at 10 a.m. on March 23 in the fourth-floor City Council chambers at City Hall.

Mayor George Brown on Monday said engineering was done to come up with a solution for the problem. He said the project involves the installation of 900 feet of sanitary sewer lines and other related work. The creek runs through the neighborhood bordering Hanover Township along East Division Street.

“Anytime we have a high water event the residents of Goose Island experience a sewer water backup in their basements,” Brown said.

That’s exactly what happened on Sept. 1 when the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida drenched the region. Solomon Creek topped the bank along Covell Street and flowed onto Schuler and Andover streets.

“That entire area was under water from Strauss Lane over,” said Brown, adding he was there that night to see it firsthand.

The bridge on Strauss Lane over the creek was reopened in May 2021 after undergoing repairs to the decking and the concrete footers exposed to the water.

Separate from the sewer project, the city has had a contractor clearing debris, rocks and muck from the creek bed. The work will cover the length of the creek from the Goose Island neighborhood to the Hanover Township border in South Wilkes-Barre.

Similar work will be done in Laurel Run, Mill Creek, Coal Brook and Spring Run. The walls along Mill Creek, Laurel Run and Solomon Creek also will be repaired.

