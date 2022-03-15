🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Councilman Chris Perry, at left, chats with Randy Robertson Monday before Robertson’s public interview for the top county manager position.

The first of three finalists to be publicly interviewed for Luzerne County’s top manager opening, Randy Robertson spent nearly two hours Monday night answering questions about the experience and approach he would bring to the position.

Asked at the opening to briefly describe himself and why he is interested, Robertson said the thumbnail sketch is that he is a father, a husband, a Christian, a retired soldier and city manager.

He said he oversaw organizations across the United States and world involving as few as 40 people and up to several thousand.

Currently contracted to perform a special project in Durango, Colorado, that should wrap up in 45 to 60 days, Robertson previously worked as city manager of Dover, Delware, from February to June last year, leaving that position to address a family elder care concern that he said has since been resolved.

Prior to that, he worked as city manager of Aberdeen, Maryland, from July 2016 to January 2021.

He also worked as city manager in the following locations: Cordova, Alaska, August 2013 to June 2016; Vestavia Hills, Alabama, December 2011 to April 2013; Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, September 2007 to December 2011; and Ashland, Kentucky, August 2006 to April 2007.

A retired U.S. Army officer, he was a chief of staff for a signal brigade in the U.S. European Command from September 2001 to January 2005 and chief of staff for the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico from January 2005 to June 2006.

He has three master’s degrees in public service from Western Kentucky University, in urban studies from Johns Hopkins University and in strategic planning from the U.S. Army War College.

Raised in Kentucky, Robertson said he applied for the position here because it is a “tremendous opportunity.” The county position is a step up from his city management work and more similar to his last two experiences in the military, when he focused on a zone covering North Africa and Europe and then, at White Sands, an installation of 7,000 people in a complex about the size of Rhode Island.

He also said he is an “East Coast guy.”

Robertson said he would begin work as county manager by performing an assessment of all operations, including departments singled out by council as having concerns, such as Children and Youth, information technology and the prison system.

“You’ve got problems, sure, but I look at them as opportunities,” he said.

A “rightsizing” analysis also is warranted to determine how the county’s workforce size compares to other counties with similar populations and demographics, he said.

Robertson said this approach may be controversial and make him unpopular, but he wants to ensure the county has no unnecessary costly personnel expenses impacting the budget. He said he will make decisions that are fiscally best for the organization.

While applauding council for holding public interviews for the position, Robertson noted he did not receive the questions that would be asked until three hours before the meeting. He said he would have preferred all three finalists to be interviewed the same evening because the other two will have more time to review the questions and prepare answers.

Questioned about the “large amount” of open positions in the county, Robertson said he would put more emphasis on the county’s generous benefits for health care and vacation/sick leave to potential employees.

Robertson said the county’s historic courthouse is nicer than some state capital buildings and believes continued restoration should be a priority.

On the topic of engaging the community in county events, Robertson said he would be an “extension” of council and actively participate in chamber of commerce activities, ribbon cuttings and community events.

How would he address a worker not meeting assigned performance goals? Robertson said he would first establish whether the county is providing necessary resources and training to complete the job. If the issue is a lack of skills or motivation, he said he would promptly look at an exit strategy. Keeping under-performing employees in a position to avoid confrontation or because they need a job or are fun to be around is a disservice, he said.

Councilman Carl Bienias III asked Robertson how he would adjust to a relocation here.

Robertson said he and his wife, a nurse also retired from the military, stopped counting their moves many years ago. He said they would quickly integrate in the community, starting with involvement in a church and other local institutions.

Councilman Brian Thornton asked if his wife would give up her current work to move here.

“No question. We’re a team,” Robertson said.

Councilman Gregory Wolovich Jr. inquired about Robertson’s long-term planning skills.

Robertson said he is highly trained in that area because he has a master’s degree in strategic planning from the U.S. Army War College, which is a premier institution for strategic planning, managing large organizations and motivating people.

Councilman Stephen J. Urban said he was extremely impressed with Roberton’s resume and presentation and is looking for a “change agent” and “something different than what we have currently.”

“I see a lot of similarities between you and my father,” Urban said, referring to former county councilman and commissioner Stephen A. Urban, a retired Army lieutenant colonel.

Councilman Robert Schnee echoed Chris Perry in thanking Robertson for his military service. Schnee said Robertson’s resume is impressive.

Robertson, who described himself as a Baby Boomer, said his lengthy career shows he is “more mature” but emphasized he is in good health and still actively works out.

Council Chairwoman Kendra Radle told Robertson council plans to make a manager selection at its March 22 meeting.

Council will publicly interview finalist and current Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo at 5 p.m. Tuesday and finalist David W. Johnston the same time Wednesday at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions to attend remotely are posted on council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

