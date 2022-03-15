🔊 Listen to this

A boil water advisory impacting residents in parts of Kingston Township since Sunday has been lifted, according to a spokesperson from Pennsylvania American Water.

The advisory was put into effect on Sunday after the company experienced a loss in positive water pressure due to a break on a service line.

Crews from Pennsylvania American Water were able to isolate the break, and acceptable test results were obtained from water samples collected on Sunday and Monday.

The advisory affected residents of the township along William Street, Lincoln Street, Mary Street and West Mt. Airy Road; it was believed that about 50 people were impacted by the advisory.