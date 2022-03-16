🔊 Listen to this

Marlene Cacozza holds an anti-war placard and a set of rosary beads during a rally to end the War in Ukraine.

Parishioners rally in the center of Dallas on Tuesday after an hour of prayer at Gate of Heaven Church. Bishop Joseph Bambera called for Catholic Churches in the Diocese of Scranton to participate in an hour of prayer to end the War in Ukraine.

DALLAS — Bishop Joseph Bambera last week asked that all of the parishes of the Diocese of Scranton join him for a special Holy Hour of Prayer for the People of Ukraine at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, “during which we will lift our voices and hearts to God and pray for peace and the well-being of our brothers and sisters.”

In response to his appeal, parishioners from Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas held an hour of prayer on Tuesday, followed by an outdoor rally in which they prayed the rosary and held signs calling for peace in the war-torn country, as seen in these photos.

