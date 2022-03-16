Click here to subscribe today or Login.
DALLAS — Bishop Joseph Bambera last week asked that all of the parishes of the Diocese of Scranton join him for a special Holy Hour of Prayer for the People of Ukraine at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, “during which we will lift our voices and hearts to God and pray for peace and the well-being of our brothers and sisters.”
In response to his appeal, parishioners from Gate of Heaven Church in Dallas held an hour of prayer on Tuesday, followed by an outdoor rally in which they prayed the rosary and held signs calling for peace in the war-torn country, as seen in these photos.
