WILKES-BARRE — The city won’t be getting a bill from Pittston for helping clear the streets for last Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

That’s a benefit of being in the Mayors’ Committee made up of the leaders of cities in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond.

Brown has held several meetings of the mayors at City Hall since forming the committee shortly after he took office in 2020.

“We help each other out. We work with each other when someone has an issue that we can help with,” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown Tuesday.

Last weekend the issue was a fast moving snowstorm that blanketed the region with quite a bit of snow.

Scranton postponed its parade to March 19 from March 12. Pittston had nothing to worry about, having held its parade on March 5. But Wilkes-Barre was committed and had to clear a path on South Main Street to Public Square for the 2 p.m. start Sunday.

Brown said he’d heard from Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo prior to the storm.

“Mayor Lombardo from Pittston called me and said, ‘Mayor, look at, our guys are willing to come down and help you if you guys need it,’” as Brown relayed their conversation.

Brown said he’d have his Director of Operations and Deputy City Administrator Butch Frati call Lombardo.

The call was made.

“So we reached out to Mayor Lombardo and his guys came down with equipment. And Mayor Lombardo came down himself and actually helped us clear. So we worked on clearing the snow off,” Brown said.

Brown said the work was done for free.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat and Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter, all members of the committee, took part in the parade, Brown said.

The city’s costs for overtime are still to be determined.

The streets had to be plowed nonetheless, Brown said.

“The thing is we have over 600 streets in Wilkes-Barre. So the main priority was to clear them, the streets and the roads,” Brown said. “And I’ve got several, actual numerous people that reached out to me saying, ‘DPW did a great job clearing the streets in the neighborhoods.’ That was a big storm.”

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.