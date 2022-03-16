🔊 Listen to this

Volunteers in Medicine, a nonprofit organization whose primary mission is to understand and serve the health and wellness needs of working uninsured and underinsured individuals, will host its annual appreciation luncheon today.

The luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre, and will feature a number of honorees in 10 special categories. Several honorees will be awarded with “forever plaques” for their services.

The honorees include outstanding volunteers, students, supporters and community partners.

“The clinic is a unique solution to the health of our community. VIM is not federally funded and operates solely with funds from donations, special events and grants,” said Volunteers in Medicine executive director Kelly Ranieli.

“The annual luncheon is a way for the staff and board members to show appreciation for the community’s generosity and support.”

Volunteers in Medicine works with patients with an income at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines and with no access to affordable health insurance by providing them with free comprehensive healthcare services.

Today’s honorees are:

Outstanding Clinic Support Volunteer

• Mary Boylan

• Loreen Gwion

Outstanding Volunteer Nurse

• Shaneve Morris-Watkis

Outstanding Volunteer Healthcare Provider

• Gerri Misunas, MSPT

• Maya Lichtenstein, MD

Outstanding Dental Volunteer

• Austin Wood

• Natasha Kulha

• Lisa Donovan

Outstanding Specialty Provider

• Pranav Vohra, DMD

Outstanding Community Partner

• Gina Markle, Geisinger

Outstanding Volunteer Dentist

• Mark Rongone, DDS

Outstanding Student

• Andrew Kim

• Stephanie Ednie

Outstanding Vendor/Business Partner

• Tamara Summa, Ivoclar Vivadent

Outstanding Foundation

• AllOne Charities

Outstanding Corporate Partners

• Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

• Navient

Forever Plaques

• Richard Grossman, DDS — Dental Provider

• Maureen Snyder, RN — Nurse

• Susan F. Sordoni, MD — Healthcare Provider

• Mary Burns — Support Staff

• Leo Hartz, MD — Board Member

• Conrad Schintz — Board Member