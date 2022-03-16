🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — It’s just a matter of time before the two new garbage trucks delivered to the Department of Public Works get dirty.

The gleaming white Macks with 20 cubic yard Cobra Packer bodies were shown off Tuesday by Mayor George Brown and Director of Operations Butch Frati. They also displayed a brand new Case 721G front end loader and a Case 580 SuperN wide loader backhoe.

“What you see behind us is roughly $600,000 investments in equipment that our DPW team will be able to utilize to address the needs of the residents of the City of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said.

Frati, who also doubles as Deputy City Administrator, added, “I just want to say these young men work very hard and they deserve to have equipment like this.”

The equipment costs are included in the city’s $54.3 million balanced general fund budget under equipment lease line items.

The new garbage trucks will replace two 2005 models that are part of the city’s fleet of 12 trucks.

Depending upon how they’re maintained the lifespans on trucks are shorter than the 17 years the older trucks have been in service, Frati explained. “You know, they run hard every day and they idle a lot,” he said.

The new trucks will be used strictly for garbage and recycling. The city has other trucks used for plowing streets. It’s applying for a $400,000 Local Share Account grant funded by gaming revenues from the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino in Plains Township to buy two new dump trucks and snow plows.

The process of acquiring new equipment takes months, Frati said.

“You have to think down the road, because with supply and demand anymore on equipment it takes longer to order and receive them,” Frati said. “Everything you see, except the smaller backhoe, was delayed.”

The old front-end loader and backhoe were traded in to make way for the new pieces. Brown said the city will replace equipment when needed.

“We’re going to keep purchasing equipment, updating the equipment so that we do have the best equipment and help these guys do their jobs,” Brown said.

That includes the construction of a new salt shed. City Council last week approved a $265,000 contract for Hadley Construction Company Inc. of Pittston to build a new shed at the DPW yard.

“That salt shed is in very bad shape. That’s going to be coming down,” Brown said of the existing shed in the yard. The new shed will have a capacity of approximately 1,200 tons, compared to the estimated 900 tons of the existing shed, and will be easier to access.

