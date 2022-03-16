🔊 Listen to this

HARVEYS LAKE — State Rep. Karen Boback Wednesday announced that she will not seek reelection in the 117th Legislative District.

“It has truly been an honor to represent the 117th District over the past 15 years,” Boback said in a prepared statement. “As district lines changed, I had the privilege of representing Wyoming County and parts of Luzerne, Lackawanna and Columbia counties. I developed a reputation for immersing myself in the communities I represent, which made the people in the 117th more like a family than a constituency.”

Boback, 70, was first elected in 2006. She served on the Aging and Older Adult Committee in the House of Representatives, as well as the Liquor, Gaming, Agriculture, Tourism and Recreational Development Committee. She was the Majority Chairman of the Children and Youth Committee and she currently serves as the first female Chair of the Veterans Affairs and emergency Preparedness Committee. Boback also serves on the Governor’s Commission on Women.

“My experience as a legislator has been a highlight in my life,” Boback said. “I am proud of the positive impact my tenure has seen through legislation I sponsored, as well as grants I helped secure to benefit our communities. With the assistance of an exemplary staff, we helped navigate the needs of everyone who stepped foot into my office. I am grateful to have worked with such a knowledgeable and compassionate team.”

Boback said she is particularly proud of the relationships she forged with the municipal governments in the 117th District, as well as the Wyoming County Board of Commissioners.

“It became obvious to me early on that we represent the same constituency. In a Commonwealth, everything starts locally.”

To that end, Boback said she developed a Task Force in Wyoming County.

“Discussing and collaborating together on key issues benefits everyone,” she said.

Boback said she will complete her eighth two-year term with the same dedication and ambition she brought to the office almost 16b years ago.

“While I will miss my time in the legislature, I am grateful and excited about my next opportunity,” Boback said.

