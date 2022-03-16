🔊 Listen to this

SHAVERTOWN — Joe Fasula, owner of Gerrity’s Markets and Ace Hardware stores, Wednesday announced that the company will open its fourth Ace Hardware store in the former Thomas’ Food Market in June.

Fasula said he expects to hire 25 full- and part-time employees and management positions as well for the 17,000-square-foot store — the largest Ace Hardware in the group.

Fasula said the company has three other Ace Hardware Stores — located in Clarks Summit, Peckville and Scranton.

“Ace Hardware stores do very well in areas where there is a large residential community with homes with lawns, trees and shrubs to maintain,” Fasula said. “We sell equipment and supplies needed for all those maintenance needs.”

Fasula said representatives of Gerrity’s and Ace Hardware stores were set up at the Great Northeast Job Fair Wednesday at Mohegan Sun Pocono in Plains Township taking applications for employees for the new Ace Hardware and other existing stores and also for Gerrity’s 10 supermarkets in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Northampton counties.

Fasula said the store is located near Humphrey’s Bootery & Bags in the Back Mountain Shopping Center.

On the Gerrity’s/Ace hardware website, Fasula notes that the company is not just about numbers.

“We are about helping neighbors, because each one of our stores is a part of your community,” Fasula states. “We are all committed to being ‘the Helpful Place’ by offering our customers personal service, quality products and a convenient shopping experience from the local experts who know you best. As the helpful hardware folks in your neighborhood, we promise that helping you is the most important thing we have to do today.”

