WILKES-BARRE — The city’s Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday approved the construction of an outdoor pavilion for the Anthracite Cafe on Scott Street.

The new, stand-alone, one-story structure would be 2,310 square feet and have seating for 48 people.

Joe Rinkus, of LHC Construction Management, said owner Mike Prushinski has been using a tent on the site, adding it most likely saved the business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“And now he’s looking to do something a little more permanent, make it look much nicer,” Rinkus said.

Parking won’t be a problem, added Joe Stachokus, of Land Development Engineering. When the 48 seats are added, 54 parking spaces would be required under the city’s zoning ordinance. But as it stands, there are 68 spaces available, giving the business more than enough spots, he said.

In 2016, the Board approved Anthracite’s application to construct a 4,000 square foot pavilion. The square footage would have enlarged the floor area for a nonconforming restaurant beyond the permitted 25% maximum limit to 125%. In comparison, the smaller pavilion would only increase the limit to approximately 73%.

The board voted 4-0 to grant the special exception for the pavilion and a variance to increase total floor area beyond the maximum limit.

In other business the Board:

• Approved a variance to waive a setback to allow Christopher Camp to install an above-ground swimming pool on his Stucker Avenue property.

• Approved a variance to waive setbacks to allow Michael Grady to install an above-ground swimming pool on his East Thomas Street property.

• Approved a variance to allow Antonio Saldana Gonzalez to establish an automobile locksmith shop on Beaumont Street and install two illuminated signs.

• Denied a variance to Samuel Elliott to rent a room at his property on North Washington Street.

• Denied a special exception to Eunice Rodriguez Duran to operate a day care for 12 children at her residence on Old River Road.

