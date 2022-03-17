🔊 Listen to this

CASA of Luzerne County announced Wednesday that it would be teaming with several local gyms and yoga studios to kickstart its “Start a Movement” community awareness campaign and fundraiser.

Starting on Monday, March 21 and running through March 27, the Start a Movement campaign will lead into April’s Child Abuse Prevention month.

This campaign will focus on educating more members of the community on CASA’s mission and inform the public on what the role of a volunteer advocate is in the life of a child in the dependency on court system. Currently, there are over 500 children in the foster care system in Luzerne County.

A press release issued Wednesday afternoon highlighted CASA Executive Director Mary Kay Pivovarnik’s background in the fitness community.

“She [Pivovarnik] has always found that when there is a need, these are the people who rally to help in any way they can,” reads the release. “She was not disappointed in the response she received when she reached out to local facilities to team on this project.”

There are 10 facilities slated to participate in the Start a Movement campaign:

• Danko’s All-American Fitness;

• Mrida Seva Yoga Studio, Berwick;

• Orangetheory Fitness, Kingston;

• Balance Yoga and Wellness, Kingston;

• The Salt Barre, Pittston;

• CrossFit Anthracite, Pittston;

• Anthracycle, Pittston;

• MeezurFit Studio, Pittston;

• Lucca Fresca Grab & Go, Pittston; and

• Anthracite Nutrition, Pittston.

Each of these facilities will have their on unique way to execute the Start a Movement campaign. Ultimately, members at these facilities will give a $10 donation at the gym or studio, or through CASA’s website, and dedicate their workout or class in honor of children in the foster care system.

Donors will receive a Start a Movement magnet and materials detailing what volunteer child advocacy is and how they could get involved with CASA.

Additionally, community members could also get involved in the campaign by dedicating their at-home workouts, daily dog walks or any activity they participate in to the children in the foster care system, and making a donation through the CASA website.

The goal of the Start a Movement initiative is to engage 500 community members and to engage conversation and interest in volunteer child advocacy. CASA is actively recruiting volunteer advocates for their fall training class, beginning in late August.