The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the date has been changed for a lane restriction on Interstate 80 East in Luzerne County.

Motorists are advised the lane restriction will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday on I-80 East between Exit 260A (I-81 South) to Exit 260B (I-81 North) for boring extraction.

The lane restriction was originally scheduled for Thursday.

