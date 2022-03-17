🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Same floor, different courtroom, non-disruptive proceeding.

James J. Jordan, 45, remained calm Thursday when he was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on a resisting arrest charge.

The last time Jordan was inside a courtroom was Nov. 12 when President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced him to one-to-two years in jail on a retail theft charge related to stealing nearly $30,000 worth of cellular telephones from the Walmart Supercenter on Airport Road, Hazle Township, on Dec. 4, 2018.

When Vough remanded Jordan to jail, a sheriff deputy ordered him to surrender his hands to be handcuffed.

Jordan refused, turned to walk away and initiated a struggle with two sheriff deputies.

A sheriff deputy gave several warnings to Jordan he would be stunned by a Taser.

Jordan responded, “Do what you have to do,” and was stunned and eventually restrained, according to court records.

A sheriff deputy suffered a minor thumb injury during the struggle with Jordan.

Jordan was treated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after he was stunned.

Jordan pled guilty to resisting arrest in a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office.

“I have no doubt Mr. Jordan has learned from this,” said his lawyer, Janan M. Tallo.

Tallo said Jordan expected to be sentenced by Vough to house arrest instead of jail. She said Jordan at the time of his sentence by Vough was not taking medications for a mental illness.

Tallo further said Jordan had an assault experience involving Philadelphia police.

Lupas said he was concerned due to the incident happening inside a courtroom and a law enforcement officer suffered an injury.

Despite those concerns, Lupas granted Tallo’s request to sentence Jordan to 10-to-22 months in jail to run at the same time as Vough’s sentence.