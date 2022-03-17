🔊 Listen to this

LARKSVILLE — Police are seeking information on four suspects involved with shots fired at St. John The Baptist Church on Tuesday night.

According to a post on the Larksville Police Department Facebook Page:

A person described as a ‘black male’ was seen discharging a firearm on camera shortly before 7 p.m. The suspect then fled, heading south towards Fifth Street. An officer attempted to apprehend the man, however, he escaped and continued to flee headed north on Marcy Street, in the direction of East State Street.

The other three males police would like to identify are described as follows:

The first was wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie, each with white lettering and designs. The second was wearing red pants and a black hoodie with white lettering. The third was wearing black sweatpants, a black hoodie and a black skull cap.

Anyone with information on these suspects or video footage is asked to contact Officer Conforti at 570-714-9846, ext. 331, by email at [email protected],org, or through Facebook Messenger. All tips and information will be kept anonymous.