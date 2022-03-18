🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — Township police charged Sean Schoen, 25, of Mill Mountain Road, with illegally possessing a firearm after a rogue bullet struck an occupied house Wednesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

A homeowner on St. Johns Road reported a rear window was shot out by a neighbor who lives on Mill Mountain Road. Police said a deformed .22-caliber slug was found on the window sill of the St. Johns Road house.

Schoen told police he was outside target practicing with his children and heard a sound similar to glass shattering. Schoen told his wife he believed one of the bullets ricocheted and struck the house.

Police said Schoen’s has prior convictions of criminal trespass in 2015 and 2016 that prohibits him from owning, possessing and carrying a firearm.

Schoen was arraigned Thursday and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.

— Ed Lewis