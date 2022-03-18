New owners meet with Wilkes-Barre officials on security and planned renovations

WILKES-BARRE — City officials and representatives of the new owners of the Sherman Hills apartments met Thursday and discussed immediate and long-term improvements at the complex where gunfire rang out late last month.

They met for 90 minutes at City Hall and “strongly agreed that security and clean, livable and inviting apartments for the residents are the two primary objectives of the city and the new ownership,” Mayor George Brown said.

“We’re going to be working through this together,” Brown said.

Among the upgrades planned are a police substation on the property and extensive use of daily police details for on-site security, Brown said.

The meeting was the most recent contact between city officials and the new owners of the low-income, federally subsidized apartment complex prompted after gunfire between two groups of people scattered more than 80 shell casings on the property the night of Feb. 23. No one was injured and a 19-year-old Kingston man was charged as one of the alleged shooters.

Brown was joined by members of his senior staff: Police Chief Joe Coffay and Fire Chief Jay Delaney. Councilman Bill Barrett, whose District D includes Sherman Hills, also participated.

Matt Kassel, Asset Manager with Seattle-based LEDG Capital, and Viki Nelson, Project Manager with Wilshire Pacific Builders of Chandler, Ariz., the general contractor for the Sherman Hills renovations, were among the owners’ representatives who took part in the meeting.

“It was a positive meeting,” said Kassel, who works in the company’s Los Angeles office.

LEDG has partnered with the non-profit Indelible Housing Inc. of Washington, D.C. to transform apartment complex purchased for $27 million earlier this year from Sherman Hills Holdings LLC, an arm of the real estate investment firm Treetop Development based in New Jersey. The property will remain a Section 8 project based complex like the others in the owners’ portfolio.

The new owners shared the concerns expressed by city officials about safety and security and what the next steps will be. “As a company we’re going to be making improvements,” Kassel said.

The changes will take time, however, a point Kassel wanted to stress, adding, “we took over less than two months ago and we want everybody to see where we’re going.”

The overall aim is to make the improvements for the safety of the residents and the betterment of the community, Kassel said.

Promises have been made in the past when the property was bought, and, for the most part, they haven’t been kept.

But they will this time, Kassel said.

“The other owners never had financing in place,” Kassel said. The new owners closed the deal with a construction funding in hand for a $16 million rehab.

“That’s the main thing that differentiates us,” Kassel said.

Over the next 16 months, all 344 units will be renovated. In addition, some of the units will be brought up to code to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. New HVAC and electrical systems and elevators will be installed in the tower and garden apartment buildings.

“The majority of the spending is in the units, all new flooring, cabinetry, lighting fixtures, toilets. Essentially they’ll be like new units. That’s where the majority of time will be spent,” Kassel said.

In a press release following the meeting, the city said the apartment complex management will conduct annual inspections of all units and coordinate additional inspections by the city pursuant to its codes. The owners will coordinate and cooperate with the city on any follow-up matters during and after the construction.

As for security, the entire complex will be enclosed by a fence, new vehicle gates will be put in place and key fobs issued for access to the property. There will be upgrades in the quality and quantity of lighting. Alarms will be installed on common area and apartment doors to sound when left open to guard against and limit unauthorized access. Cameras will be added with license plate recognition capability and coordinated with police department software.

Tenants will undergo a rigorous screening process that includes searches of criminal databases, Kassel said.

The new owners have worked together on similarly sized properties with success, Kassel said.

“We’re an owner. We’re not doing this just to develop it and resell it, ” Kassel said.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.