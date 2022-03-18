🔊 Listen to this

MOOSIC — Newswatch 16 This Morning anchor Tom Williams is leaving the anchor desk after nearly 30 years, the station announced Friday.

Williams’ career at WNEP began when he interned at the station in the summer of 1987.

After briefly leaving the area, Williams returned to Newswatch 16 as a reporter in 1992. Williams was a beat reporter in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre before becoming the weekend anchor.

Williams moved to weekday mornings in 1996.

Williams said he has always cared about the place where he grew up, whether it was raising money for Go Joe, Ryan’s Run, MDA or The Children’s Miracle Network.

Williams also said he is proud of his advocacy for promoting colon cancer awareness.

