WILKES-BARRE — A man who provided a bogus name to police was later identified and charged in a firearms straw purchase scheme.

Jamal Mainor, 33, of Wilkes-Barre was arraigned Friday on two sets of charges and committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after he was unable to post bail totalling $105,000.

According to arrest papers:

Wilkes-Barre police made contact with Mainor on Thursday on Academy Street after a former girlfriend reported he stole her cell phone.

Mainor identified himself as Jamil Bolger of North Carolina. But police at first were unable to find any record of Bolger when they asked Luzerne County 911 dispatch for information. A photo of Bolger found during a further check by dispatch did not match Mainor.

Mainor was taken into custody because he had a small amount of marijuana in a front pocket and the theft of the cell phone. He was transported to police headquarters where a fingerprint scan positively identified him and listed outstanding warrants from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office for weapons charges and from Hudson County, New Jersey.

The Pennsylvania AG’s case dealt with 42 charges, including conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms and dealing in unlawful proceeds, in connection with the straw purchases of seven handguns in 2020 and 2021. A former girlfriend of Mainor agreed to cooperate in the case and admitted to buying the guns for him because he has a criminal record and cannot legally purchase firearms.

The woman, who was arrested for the purchases, said Mainor lived in New Jersey and Wilkes-Barre and sometimes stayed with his mother in Nanticoke. She said he has a child with a woman in Wilkes-Barre.

The cooperating witness said she dated Mainor between March 2020 and March 2021. She bought a cell phone for him and they communicated by text messages about the gun purchases. Her first purchase was a 9 mm Taurus that, on Mainor’s instructions, she put in a McDonald’s fast food box and delivered to him on Dec. 15, 2020. She bought two more guns on Dec. 21 and was paid with a $400 money order from Mainor on Dec. 29.

The witness said in January 2021 she made four more buys and gave all the guns to Mainor. During the final buy on Jan. 25, 2021, Mainor and two of his friends met her outside a gun store in Nanticoke and went with her to buy the guns. They gave her money for two guns and she paid for the other two.

The witness said she would be willing to testify in court.

The state AG’s office said in 2011 Mainor pleaded guilty in federal court New Jersey to a weapons charge. He was sentenced in 2012 to five years in prison and two years of supervised release.

